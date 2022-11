Banca Transilvania Jan-Sept 2022 Net Profit Edges Down by 2% To RON1.44B

Banca Transilvania Jan-Sept 2022 Net Profit Edges Down by 2% To RON1.44B. Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania by assets, at the end of the first nine months of 2022 generated RON1.44 billion net profit, slightly down by 2% from the record-high gain posted in the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]