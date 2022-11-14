Istanbul explosion: Romania stands by the people of Turkey, president says

Istanbul explosion: Romania stands by the people of Turkey, president says. Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis sent a message of support to the people of Turkey after the deadly explosion that killed at least six and injured 81 in Istanbul on Sunday, November 13. The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack, news agency Anadolu reported. “We are deeply (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]