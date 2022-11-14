Romanian Defence Minister to attend on Tuesday EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting
Nov 14, 2022
Romanian Defence Minister to attend on Tuesday EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will attend on Tuesday the EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting, which is expected to mainly look at ways to build up defence capabilities, the Defence Ministry said in a release on Monday. The meeting will provide the framework for the Defence (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]