EFSE provides a EUR 7 million subordinated loan to Patria Bank to support MSMEs in Romania

EFSE provides a EUR 7 million subordinated loan to Patria Bank to support MSMEs in Romania. The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), an impact investment fund focusing on fostering economic prosperity in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Neighbourhood Region, has granted a EUR 7 million Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Capital subordinated loan to Patria Bank. The loan is part of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]