Golden Foods Snacks' Bonds Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On Nov 14

Golden Foods Snacks' Bonds Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On Nov 14. The second issue of Golden Foods Snacks corporate bonds, worth EUR1.1 million, starts trading on the Multilateral Trading System (SMT) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday (Nov 14) under the stock ticker GFS25. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]