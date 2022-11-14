Transelectrica Net Profit Hits RON418M in Jan-Sept 2022, from RON81M in Year-Earlier Period

Transelectrica Net Profit Hits RON418M in Jan-Sept 2022, from RON81M in Year-Earlier Period. Transelectrica (TEL.RO), the operator of the national energy transmission system, in the first nine months of 2022 reached total operating revenues worth RON4.88 billion, double the year-earlier period, and RON418 million net profit, from RON81 million in Jan-Sept (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]