Largest real estate fair in Romania to welcome home buyers and investors

Largest real estate fair in Romania to welcome home buyers and investors. The Bucharest Real Estate Salon (Salonul Imobiliar Bucuresti, or SIB) will take place between November 18-20 at the Palace of the Parliament, offering apartments and homes at prices ranging between EUR 40,000 and EUR 6.8 mln. The companies attending the real estate fair aim to capitalize on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]