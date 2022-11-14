Nearly 5,000 Ukrainians found jobs in Romania since start of war, labour minister says

Nearly 5,000 Ukrainians found jobs in Romania since start of war, labour minister says. A total of 4,850 Ukrainian citizens found jobs in Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine on February 24, labour minister Marius Budai said on Friday, November 11. Most are employed in the manufacturing and construction sectors. “As of this morning, 6,372 active contracts of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]