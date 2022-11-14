Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced

Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the capital city, will open its doors this weekend, November 20. Attracting more than 1 million visitors every year, the Christmas Market transforms the city center into a festive space for the whole family with a diverse