Romania Central Bank Raises Year-End Inflation Forecast To 16.3% From 13.9%. Romania's central bank revised upwards its 2022 year-end inflation forecast to 16.3%, from its previous August forecast of 13.9%, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Monday (Nov 14) at a press briefing presenting the latest inflation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]