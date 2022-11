OMV Petrom Starts Local Production Of AdBlue In EUR800.000 Investment

OMV Petrom Starts Local Production Of AdBlue In EUR800.000 Investment. Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom said on Monday (Nov 14) that it started the local production of AdBlue, a chemical used to reduce the nitrous oxide emissions of diesel engines, following an investment of EUR800,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]