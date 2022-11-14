Military parade, concerts, fireworks & more: How will Cluj-Napoca celebrate Romania’s National Day this year?

Military parade, concerts, fireworks & more: How will Cluj-Napoca celebrate Romania’s National Day this year?. As Romania gears up for the Great Union Day on December 1, Cluj-Napoca welcomes all tourists and residents for an absolute spectacle of a military parade, royal folklore, concerts, fireworks show, and drones. In the past, the National Day was celebrated on May 10 (1866-1947) or August 23 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]