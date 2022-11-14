Romania has one of the oldest energy infrastructures in Europe, NGO says
Nov 14, 2022
Romania has one of the oldest energy infrastructures in Europe, NGO says.
Romania has one of the oldest energy infrastructures in Europe, and fugitive emissions of methane have been documented in most of the oil and gas networks investigated at the national level, according to environmental NGO 2Celsius. Fugitive gas emissions (typically natural gas, which contains (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]