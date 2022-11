Bittnet Group Switches To RON3.3M Loss In Jan-Sept 2022

Bittnet Group Switches To RON3.3M Loss In Jan-Sept 2022. Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported loss of RON3.3 million for the first nine months of 2022 from a net result of RON9.7 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]