Save the Children Romania provides socio-emotional support to 209,305 people since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine



Since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Save the Children Romania has provided complex socio-emotional support to 209,305 people, including 114,824 children and 94,481 adults, with emergency supplies, emotional support, counseling and financial support. “Save the Children (...)