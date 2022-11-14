Transgaz Profit Doubles to RON273M in Jan-SepNational natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) posted RON273 million net profit in the first nine months of 2022, more than double the RON112 million of the year-ago period.
Alro Slatina Losses Widen to RON110M in Q1-Q3Alro Slatina Group, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers Europe, saw its net losses widen to RON110 million in the first nine months of 2022 from the RON25 million in the year-ago period, due to the rising electricity costs and decline in (...)