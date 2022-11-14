 
Allianz Trade: Business Insolvencies May Again Exceed 6,000 Threshold In Romania In 2022
The global insolvency index, which covers 44 countries that represent 87% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), recorded in April-June 2022 period the first quarterly increase of 8% after 2020, being very close to the moment when it will register a double-digit acceleration, immediately (...)

eMAG's Black Friday Sales Up RON35M to RON644M in 2022 eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania and the companies operating on its marketplace, sold products and services worth RON644 million on November 11, in the 12th Black Friday campaign of the retailer.

Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Constanta Sees Nine-Month Profit Rise 12-Fold in 2022 Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) posted RON36.2 million net profit at the end of September, 12 times higher than the RON3 million of the year-ago period, the company said in its latest financial report submitted to the Bucharest Stock (...)

Transgaz Profit Doubles to RON273M in Jan-Sep National natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) posted RON273 million net profit in the first nine months of 2022, more than double the RON112 million of the year-ago period.

Alro Slatina Losses Widen to RON110M in Q1-Q3 Alro Slatina Group, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers Europe, saw its net losses widen to RON110 million in the first nine months of 2022 from the RON25 million in the year-ago period, due to the rising electricity costs and decline in (...)

Save the Children Romania provides socio-emotional support to 209,305 people since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine Since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Save the Children Romania has provided complex socio-emotional support to 209,305 people, including 114,824 children and 94,481 adults, with emergency supplies, emotional support, counseling and financial support. “Save the Children (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON480M From Banks On Nov 14 Romania's finance ministry raised RON480 million on Monday (Nov 14) selling bonds maturing in October 2028, at annual an average yield of 8.35%.

Decathlon Opens New Store In Romania, In Alba Iulia French-held sporting goods retailer Decathlon is opening a new store in Romania, in Alba Iulia (center-western Romania), its first unit inaugurated in 2022, reaching 29 stores on the local market.

 


