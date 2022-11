Biofarm Posts 20% Higher Net Profit and 17% Higher Sales in Jan-Sep

Biofarm Posts 20% Higher Net Profit and 17% Higher Sales in Jan-Sep. Drug manufacturer Biofarm (BIO.RO) recorded a net profit of RON65.7 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 20% on the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data published on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]