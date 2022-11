Alro Slatina Losses Widen to RON110M in Q1-Q3

Alro Slatina Losses Widen to RON110M in Q1-Q3. Alro Slatina Group, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers Europe, saw its net losses widen to RON110 million in the first nine months of 2022 from the RON25 million in the year-ago period, due to the rising electricity costs and decline in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]