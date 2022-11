eMAG’s Black Friday Sales Up RON35M to RON644M in 2022

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania and the companies operating on its marketplace, sold products and services worth RON644 million on November 11, in the 12th Black Friday campaign of the retailer.