Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Constanta Sees Nine-Month Profit Rise 12-Fold in 2022

Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Constanta Sees Nine-Month Profit Rise 12-Fold in 2022. Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) posted RON36.2 million net profit at the end of September, 12 times higher than the RON3 million of the year-ago period, the company said in its latest financial report submitted to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]