Alpha Bank Romania announced financial results for 9M 2022: A solid commercial performance and enhanced profitability

Alpha Bank Romania announced financial results for 9M 2022: A solid commercial performance and enhanced profitability. During the first nine months of 2022, Alpha Bank Romania has registered a solid commercial performance and enhanced profitability, further consolidating the Bank’s presence in the Romanian market. The Bank’s asset base has increased by over 7.5% in the first nine months, while year-on-year (YoY) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]