November 15, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Private investors, mainly active in the residential sector, are now also interested in income-producing real estate assets
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Private investors, mainly active in the residential sector, are now also interested in income-producing real estate assets.

Income-producing properties are becoming an increasingly appreciated option for Romanian or foreign private investors who have previously been mainly active in the residential sector and who are now targeting “trophy” assets. Their focus is currently on all market segments – office, retail, (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

