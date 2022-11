Arctic Stream Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with RON4.28M Net Profit, from RON1.8M in Year-Earlier Period

Arctic Stream Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with RON4.28M Net Profit, from RON1.8M in Year-Earlier Period. Arctic Stream, an integrator of IT infrastructure and security, in the first nine months of 2022 generated RON4.28M net profit, compared with RON1.8 million in the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]