Romania Passenger Car Output Up 27.7% in Jan-Oct 2022 from Year-Earlier Period. In the first ten months of 2022, passenger car production in Romania reached 425.423 units, up 27.7% from the year-earlier period, in line with data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania, ACAROM. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]