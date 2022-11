Hidroelectrica Net Profit Rises 37% in Jan-Sept 2022, To RON3.5B

Hidroelectrica Net Profit Rises 37% in Jan-Sept 2022, To RON3.5B. Hidroelectrica, Romania’s largest energy producer, ended the first nine months of 2022 with RON3.5 billion profit, 37% higher than in the corresponding period of 2021, amid RON6.8 billion revenues, up 47%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]