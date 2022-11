Purcari Net Profit Slides 11% in Jan-Sept 2022 To RON35.3M

Purcari Net Profit Slides 11% in Jan-Sept 2022 To RON35.3M. Wine maker Purcari for the first nine months of 2022 reported net profit worth RON35.3 million, down 11% from the same period of 2021, amid RON199.7 million revenues, up 20%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]