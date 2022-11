Retailer MAM Bricolaj Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with RON41.5M Turnover, Up 8.2% YoY

Retailer MAM Bricolaj Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with RON41.5M Turnover, Up 8.2% YoY. MAM Bricolaj, a supplier of furniture materials and accessories controlled by Gavan family, for the first nine months of 2022 reported RON41.5 million turnover, up 8.2% on the year, and RON650,000 net profit, half of the year-earlier (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]