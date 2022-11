Romgaz Jan-Sept Net Profit Doubles from Year-Earlier Period To RON2.2B

Romgaz Jan-Sept Net Profit Doubles from Year-Earlier Period To RON2.2B. Romgaz, a natural gas producer and supplier controlled by the Romanian state via the energy ministry, for the first nine months of 2022 reported RON2.2 billion net profit, up 93% from the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]