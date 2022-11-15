National Bank report: Romania's external debt increases by EUR 4.82 bln in first nine months of 2022

Earlier this week, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) published the latest monthly data of its balance of payments and external debt, adding EUR 4.82 billion from the January-September 2022 period to the EUR 136.5 billion total external debt, for both public and private. Under the newly (...)