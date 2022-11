INS: Romania’s economy slows down to 1.3 pct in Q3 2022

INS: Romania's economy slows down to 1.3 pct in Q3 2022. Romania's economy slowed down to 1.3 percent in Q3 2022 compared to the previous quarter, from a quarterly growth rate of 1.8 percent in Q2, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Tuesday. According to the INS flash estimate, in Q3 the GDP was 4 percent...