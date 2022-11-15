Over 128 000 Investors On Bucharest Stock Exchange, An All-Time High For Romanian Capital Market

Record number of investors on the stock exchange: the number of direct investors at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is continuously increasing for the 11th consecutive quarter and reached 128,000 investors for the first time, according to data from the Investor Compensation Fund (FCI) at the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]