US semiconductor company AMD to move Iași Design Center to Palas Campus. American semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will move its design center opened in 2021 in Iași to Palas Campus, the newest urban regeneration office investment by Iulius. The US giant will occupy 2,900 sqm in the mixed-use project scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023.