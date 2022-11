Orange, Vodafone And RCS&RDS To Pay EUR432M To State Budget For 5G Frequency Licenses

Orange, Vodafone And RCS&RDS To Pay EUR432M To State Budget For 5G Frequency Licenses. Orange, Vodafone and RCS&RDS, the largest players on the local telecommunications market, will pay EUR432 million to the Romanian State for 5G frequency licenses, according to representatives of the country’s communications market regulator (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]