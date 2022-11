Digi Revenue Up 20% YoY To EUR1.1B In Jan-Sept 2022

Digi Revenue Up 20% YoY To EUR1.1B In Jan-Sept 2022. Telecom operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) on Tuesday reported revenue of EUR1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2022, up 20% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on stock market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]