Bucharest will have a multi-organ transplant center, mayor saysBucharest will have a Multi-organ Transplant Center within the Sfânta Maria Clinical Hospital, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced on Wednesday, November 15. The investment exceeds RON 610 million (some EUR 124 million), VAT included, and will be covered with funds from the Recovery and Resilience (...)
Comes Savinesti Invests EUR5M to Expand Production CapacityComes of Savinesti, Neamt county, a supplier of heat-transfer and pressure equipment and spare parts for chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas industries, is investing EUR5 million in the construction of a new hall meant to boost its production (...)