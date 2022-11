Deloitte: Companies More Upbeat On Long-Term R&D Investments

Deloitte: Companies More Upbeat On Long-Term R&D Investments. Central European companies intend to invest in the next two years in research and development (R&D) activities the same annual amount as they did in the last three years, and 25% of the companies surveyed plan to increase their investments in such activities, as per Deloitte Central European (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]