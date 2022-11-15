Environmental Platform for Bucharest funds seven green projects for a year
Nov 15, 2022
Environmental Platform for Bucharest funds seven green projects for a year.
Seven green projects in Bucharest, which focus on green spaces in neighbourhoods, urban nature and air quality, have been selected to receive funding for one year through the Environmental Platform for Bucharest program. Initiated by the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Bank Romania, the (...)
