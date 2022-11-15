ForMin Aurescu in Budapest: Romanian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce to be inaugurated next year

ForMin Aurescu in Budapest: Romanian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce to be inaugurated next year. The Romanian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, based in Budapest, is to be inaugurated next year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, on an official visit to Hungary, announced on Tuesday. “Last year, we had over 11 billion euros in trade, Hungary being among Romania’s top trading partners, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]