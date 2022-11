Aquila's Net Profit Surges 47% YoY To RON64M In Jan-Sept 2022

Aquila's Net Profit Surges 47% YoY To RON64M In Jan-Sept 2022. Aquila Part Prod, the leading player in the local market for integrated distribution and logistics services, on Tuesday said it ended the first nine months of 2022 with a net profit of RON64 million, up 47% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]