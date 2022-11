Romcab Switches To RON85M Loss In Jan-Sept 2022 Vs RON19.4M Profit In Year-Earlier Period

Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) said Tuesday in its financial report that it ended the first nine months of 2022 with a loss of RON85 million as compared to a net profit of RON19.4 million in the year-earlier