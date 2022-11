Provita Opens First Clinic Outside Of Bucharest, In Suceava, In EUR2.5M Investment

Medical group Provita, majority held by Medlife, has opened its first clinic outside of capital city Bucharest, in Suceava (north-eastern Romania), following an investment of EUR2.5 million.