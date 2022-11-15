Romanian tech company LIFE IS HARD increases its profit by 55% and prepares LIH Ventures – an insurtech investment vehicle

LIFE IS HARD (LIH), a Romanian technology company listed on The Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, increased its net profit by 55% in the first nine months of this year, reaching RON 4.34 million (EUR 0.88 mln), while EBITDA recorded an increase of 30% compared with the same period of 2021. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]