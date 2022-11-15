Government completes analysis for budget revision: It will be positive, with an increase in revenues by 500 million RON



Government completes analysis for budget revision: It will be positive, with an increase in revenues by 500 million RON.

The Government has completed the analysis for the last budget revision of this year, concluding that it will be positive, with an increase in the revenues of the general consolidated budget by 500 million RON. According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Executive, the budget deficit (...)