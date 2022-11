Evergent Investments Nine-Month Net Result 57% Higher Than Entire 2022 Estimate

Evergent Investments Nine-Month Net Result 57% Higher Than Entire 2022 Estimate. Investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) posted an estimated net result of RON101.4 million in the first nine months, 57% higher than the entire 2022 estimate, the company said in a release. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]