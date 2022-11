Rompetrol Rafinare Posts Almost $5B Revenue in Jan-Sep 2022

Rompetrol Rafinare Posts Almost $5B Revenue in Jan-Sep 2022. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC), which operates the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries, posted gross revenue of $4.87 billion in January-September 2022, 48.5% above the previous year's $3.28 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]