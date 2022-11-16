EY Study: Auto retail rethink on the horizon as young people continue to move away from the dealership



EY Study: Auto retail rethink on the horizon as young people continue to move away from the dealership.

37% of Gen Z would prefer to buy a car online 66% of all age groups use online tools to research purchase Dealership still important to most car buyers but demographic shift underway The future of the automotive dealership is going to need a digital redesign as successive generations move... (...)