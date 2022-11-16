 
November 16, 2022

EY Study: Auto retail rethink on the horizon as young people continue to move away from the dealership
37% of Gen Z would prefer to buy a car online 66% of all age groups use online tools to research purchase Dealership still important to most car buyers but demographic shift underway The future of the automotive dealership is going to need a digital redesign as successive generations move... (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Developer Artemis Working on Fourth Building in Industrial Park Near Timisoara Swiss-held real estate developer Artemis, which owns a number of logistics properties in Romania, has started work on its fourth building in the Sanandrei Industrial Park near Timisoara.

Government passes this year's second budget revision The government approved on Thursday the second positive budget revision of this year, with an additional 521 million RON provided for revenues to the general consolidated budget, while expenses increase by 522.1 million RON, the Executive said in a release. The budget revision covers the (...)

Weidmà¼ller Interface Boosts Production Capacity in Romania Electric component maker WeidmÃ¼ller Interface Romania, the local subsidiary of Germanyâ€™s WeidmÃ¼ller, has started construction of two new production facilities at its Tautii-Magheraus, Maramures County, site.

Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Grows 21% To RON24B In Oct 2021-Sept 2022 Period Romanians bought medicines worth RON24 billion (EUR5 billion) in the period October 2021 â€“ September 2022, at wholesale prices, 21% more than in the year-earlier period, in line with the Cegedim Customer Information report.

Hercesa To Invest EUR52M In Bucharest Residential Complex Real estate developer Hercesa on Thursday said it will invest EUR52 million in a new real estate project in capital Bucharestâ€™s Ghencea area.

Software Developer Bento Reports 14% Lower Turnover, Of RON15.7M, For Jan-Sept 2022 2Performant Soft (Bento), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT infrastructure and Cloud services, on Thursday reported operating income of RON19.2 million for the first nine months of 2022, up 1% on (...)

Omniasig Underwritings Grow 35% YoY To RON1.5B In Jan-Sept 2022 Insurance company Omniasig, part of Austriaâ€™s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), ended the first nine months of 2022 with underwritten premiums of RON1.5 billion, up 35% on the year, as per company data.

 


