EY Study: Auto retail rethink on the horizon as young people continue to move away from the dealership
Nov 16, 2022
37% of Gen Z would prefer to buy a car online 66% of all age groups use online tools to research purchase Dealership still important to most car buyers but demographic shift underway The future of the automotive dealership is going to need a digital redesign as successive generations move... (...)
