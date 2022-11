Foreign Tourists Spent EUR3B in Romania in Jan-Sept 2022, Almost Matching Entire 2019 Level

The sum foreign tourists spent on tourism services provided by local providers reached EUR3 billion in the first nine months of 2022, in line with data provided by the National Bank of Romania.