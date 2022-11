Bucharest will have a multi-organ transplant center, mayor says

Bucharest will have a multi-organ transplant center, mayor says. Bucharest will have a Multi-organ Transplant Center within the Sfânta Maria Clinical Hospital, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced on Wednesday, November 15. The investment exceeds RON 610 million (some EUR 124 million), VAT included, and will be covered with funds from the Recovery and Resilience (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]