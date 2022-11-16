Social Democrat leader assures maximum electricity tariff will be 1.3 RON/kWh starting January 1

Social Democrat leader assures maximum electricity tariff will be 1.3 RON/kWh starting January 1. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that the maximum electricity tariff effective as of January 1, 2023 will be 1.3 RON per kWh, stressing that if the government does not take a decision in this respect, Parliament will. â€œYour tariff will be 1.3 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]